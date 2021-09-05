Jagan Shakti To Direct Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor

After clearing the air of speculations about the upcoming Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, makers have finally roped in director Jagan Shakti, who is credited for directing films like Mission Mangal. He will be directing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, featuring actors John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the 2020 Malayalam action thriller was written and directed by Sachy of Anarkali fame.

Jagan Shakti to direct Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

The story of the Malayalam film revolves around the clash between Ayyappan (Menon), a senior police officer serving at the Attappadi Police Station, and Havildar Koshi (Sukumaran), who comes to the village with a motive. Jagan Shakti told PTI that John Abraham will take on the role that was played by Menon, while Arjun Kapoor will portray Sukumaran’s character from the original. “My next film is with John and Arjun. It is a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. John will be playing the role of Ayyappan, while Arjun will play Prithviraj’s part. We are presenting both the actors in new avatars,” Shakti told PTI. He further informed that the two stars who are excited to begin shooting for the film have even started preparing for their roles in the forthcoming film.

In April this year, John Abraham had told PTI that he is planning the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The female lead cast of the yet-to-be-titled film is not decided. The movie is in its pre-production stage and it is expected to go on floors from November end or December this year. A Tamil remake of the Malayalam film is also being made. The film is titled, Bheemla Nayak, which stars actor Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak (Biju Menon's Ayappan) and Rana Daggubati in Prithviraj Sukumaran's role of Koshi from the original film.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bhoot Police, co-starring him, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor is also shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Apart from these, Arjun has Kuttey and an Ajay Bahl film in his pipeline, while John has Satyamev Jayate 2 in his kitty.

IMAGE: ARJUNKAPOOR/Instagram/PTI/JAGANSHAKTI/Twitter