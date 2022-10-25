'Jai Bharat': Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Rishi Sunak's Election As UK's 1st Indian-origin PM

Quick links:
IMAGE: ANI/ PTI
Rishi Sunak is all set to make history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak was elected unopposed as the Conservative Party leader after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of her leadership bid. The politician got a shoutout from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who took to social media and penned a note celebrating Sunak's Indian roots.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 25, Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid picture of himself. In the caption, he wrote, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." Take a look.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Sunk on the historic win, adding that they shall work closely on global issues. He also extended Diwali wishes to UK Indians.
"Warmest congratulations@RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," the PM mentioned.
Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022
Sunak's appointment as the next British PM happened after Liz Truss gave her resignation as the 56th PM on October 20, becoming the shortest-serving Tory leader. In his campaign speech, Sunak spoke about leading the people with 'integrity and humility'. He also praised Truss for serving her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances."