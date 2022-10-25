'Jai Bharat': Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Rishi Sunak's Election As UK's 1st Indian-origin PM

Rishi Sunak is all set to make history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak was elected unopposed as the Conservative Party leader after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of her leadership bid. The politician got a shoutout from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who took to social media and penned a note celebrating Sunak's Indian roots.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Rishi Sunak's election as UK's first Indian-origin PM

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 25, Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid picture of himself. In the caption, he wrote, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." Take a look.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Sunk on the historic win, adding that they shall work closely on global issues. He also extended Diwali wishes to UK Indians.

"Warmest congratulations@RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," the PM mentioned.

Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

Sunak's appointment as the next British PM happened after Liz Truss gave her resignation as the 56th PM on October 20, becoming the shortest-serving Tory leader. In his campaign speech, Sunak spoke about leading the people with 'integrity and humility'. He also praised Truss for serving her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances."

(IMAGE: ANI/ PTI)