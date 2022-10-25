Last Updated:

'Jai Bharat': Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Rishi Sunak's Election As UK's 1st Indian-origin PM

Amitabh Bachchan gave a shoutout to Rishi Sunak on social media, expressing how proud he was to see an Indian-origin politician become the new UK PM.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Sunak

IMAGE: ANI/ PTI


Rishi Sunak is all set to make history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak was elected unopposed as the Conservative Party leader after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of her leadership bid. The politician got a shoutout from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who took to social media and penned a note celebrating Sunak's Indian roots. 

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Rishi Sunak's election as UK's first Indian-origin PM

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 25, Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid picture of himself. In the caption, he wrote, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." Take a look. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Sunk on the historic win, adding that they shall work closely on global issues. He also extended Diwali wishes to UK Indians. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik attend Diwali bash, Janhvi snapped in Juhu; celebs spotted

"Warmest congratulations@RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," the PM mentioned. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan says he cut a vein on left calf, was rushed to hospital

Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

Sunak's appointment as the next British PM happened after Liz Truss gave her resignation as the 56th PM on October 20, becoming the shortest-serving Tory leader. In his campaign speech, Sunak spoke about leading the people with 'integrity and humility'. He also praised Truss for serving her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances."

READ | UK's new PM-designate Rishi Sunak & wife Akshata Murty twice as rich as British monarch

(IMAGE: ANI/ PTI)

READ | 'Don't forget Kohinoor': Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter as Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM
READ | 'Proud of him': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM
First Published:
COMMENT