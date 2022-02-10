Jaideep Ahlawat Celebrates His Birthday On Sets Of 'An Action Hero'; Thanks Team For Love

As Jaideep Ahlawat, Ayushmann Khurrana and other cast members of the film An Action Hero gear up for the release of the film, they recently celebrated the birthday of the Paatal Lok actor on their sets. Jaideep Ahlawat cut multiple cakes on the set and even gave his fans a sneak peek at their fun time spent together.

Jaideep Ahlawat is best known for his promising performances in popular films and web series namely Khatta Meetha, Lust Stories, Gabbar is Back, Raazi, Ajeeb Daastaans, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bard of Blood and many more. It is a lesser-known fact that the actor has appeared in a couple of regional movies such as Vishwaroopam and Vishwaroopam II. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming flicks namely An Action Hero and Maharaja.

Jaideep Ahlawat celebrates his birthday with Ayushmann Khurrana and others

Jaideep Ahlawat recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos depicting his birthday celebration on the sets of his upcoming film, An Action Hero. In the first photo, he can be seen sporting a black jacket as he cuts multiple cakes kept on the table while his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and others standing next to him. In the next few ones, he added more glimpses of the celebration along with a handwritten note in the end that was sent to him by the filmmaker, Aanand L Rai, who is also one of the producers of the film.

The note read, "DEAR JAIDEEP, WISHING YOU A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY & ANOTHER

SUCCESSFUL YEAR AROUND THE SUN HOPE YOU ARE ENJOYING YOUR TIME WITH US AS MUCH AS WE ARE! WARM REGARDS, AANAND L. RAI."

In the caption, he penned a note of gratitude for the entire team of An Action Hero that consisted of Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L Rai, Anirudh, Neeraj and others in the team for the love he received on his birthday. The caption read, "And the B’day Celebration is still going on … Thank you Team #anactionhero … Ayushmann Paaji, Anand sir, Anirudh, Neeraj and everyone in the team for this Love. Pics by Pagal Munda @khamkhaphotoartist .@ayushmannk @aanandlrai @iyer.anirudh @neeraj.yadav911 @canyoupriya #anactionhero @tseries.official @tseriesfilms" (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Jaideep Ahlawat's latest Instagram post and extended their love and best wishes to the actor on his birthday. Some also wished him more success in the future while adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Jaideep Ahlawat's latest Instagram post.