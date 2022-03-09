As Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah and others recently escalated the curiosity of the fans by teasing the trailer release of their upcoming thriller film, Jalsa, it recently surfaced online creating a huge buzz among the netizens. The trailer has received over 86k views on YouTube already and is being multiplied over leaps and bounds.

Watch Jalsa Trailer here -

The trailer of the highly-awaited movie, Jalsa recently dropped online and is taking the internet by storm with its gripping plotline and stunning performance of the cast members having Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead. The trailer gives a glimpse of the story of the film depicting how it revolves around the case of a girl who gets hit by a car during the middle of the night. While Vidya Balan is seen playing the role of a powerful journalist, Shefali Shah plays the role of the mother of the girl. The trailer further keeps fans gripped to their seats as the investigation of the murder goes ahead.

The fans have been expressing their opinions after watching the Jalsa Trailer by stating that the movie will truly be a masterpiece with an outstanding story having two brilliant women in the lead. Some fans also stated that the movie will surely be a thrilling roller coaster ride while others added that they could not wait ahead to watch this film. Here's how they reacted-

Jalsa release date, cast & more

Apart from Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan in the lead, there will be many more prominent actors essaying significant roles in the film. Some of them will include Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shafeen Patel, Ghanshyam Lalsa, among others. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the movie is set for an OTT release on 18 March 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: A Still from Jalsa Trailer