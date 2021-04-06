Jamie Lever Channels Her Inner Farah Khan In This Hilarious Video; Watch

Jamie Lever, the popular media personality, comedian, and daughter of Johnny Lever, took to Instagram in order to share an Instagram reels video "featuring" Farah Khan. In the video that one will soon see, Jamie Lever can be seen mimicking Farah Khan's most recent actions in the videos featuring her that had recently surfaced online. The latest addition to the list of Jamie Lever's videos sees the comedian taking it up a notch by pretending to smell water, a laptop, and even smelling a phone, amongst others. Jamie Lever's funny video can be found below as well.

Jamie Lever's funny video:

About Jamie Lever

Jamie Lever is an actor, comedian, impressionist, and social media influencer. She is majorly known for her stand-up comedy presentations. Through the digital medium, Jamie Lever likes to keep her fans entertained with the help of her acts, impressions, and skits which are marinated in her unique brand of comedy. The 33-year-old has a mentor in her father and brother, Jesse. Jamie Lever has also appeared in some tentpole presentations such as the Kapil Sharma-starrer Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu, Housefull 4, and Rashtraputra.

About Jamie Lever's videos on YouTube and the subjects that she covers:

Jamie Lever also has a successful career as a YouTuber. Jamie Lever's videos are about dance covers, video logs (or more popularly known as Vlogs,), impressions of known personalities, and the likes. Occasionally, Jamie Lever will even film and direct skits that are performed by characters that have come out of her own imagination. A handful of them can be found right here.

Over the course of many years, Jamie Lever has also carved out a niche for herself in the stand-up comedy sphere. Jamie Lever has even appeared in a handful of advertisements alongside other comedians. Some of her most recent posts could see her talk about life in lockdown and the ongoing Pandemic situation in general. Some of those videos can be found below.