Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Don Angel-devil Look, Trainer Shares Unseen Throwback Pic

The budding actors of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are creating a frenzy on social media for their unseen throwback picture. Known for being passionate about their fitness regimes, the young actors are often papped during their gym sessions together. The duo also attends The Pilates Studio in Mumbai to train under the same trainer, Namrata Purohit.

Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan's unseen throwback picture

Taking to her Instagram, Kapoor and Khan's Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared an unseen image of the young actors. In the image, the trio posed to click a picture at a beachside party. The Dhadak actor sported a denim short paired with a halter tee while the Simmba actor wore a white tank top with blue denim shorts.

The actors made a perfect devil-angel duo as the former donned a flowering headpiece to depict her angel look while the latter wore a devil headband to flaunt her devilish horns. Namrata Purohit shared the image with the caption, "The angelic devil and the devilish angel! Love both ❤️ @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor let’s go back!".

Netizens' reaction to throwback image

The fans of the young actors could not contain their excitement over the rare throwback image of them together. An ardent fan commented, "They both are effortlessly beautiful in their own way and we appreciate both of their hardwork❤️," while another wrote, "Janhvi deserves that name...she is actually an angel". Many fans commented about cute the duo appeared in their fantasy avatars.

More on Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan

Earlier, Purohit created another fan frenzy by uploading a video of Sara and Janhvi working out together. She captioned the video and wrote, "Friends that train together stay together 😋", the duo engaged in numerous couple exercises. Under the guidance of their trainer, Sara and Janhvi perfectly mastered the bodyweight workouts in sync.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing for the release of Good Luck Jerry while kickstarting the shooting of Boney Kapoor's bankrolled Mili. Sara Ali Khan is set to appear opposite Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re as well as Immortal Ashwatthama opposite Vicky Kaushal.

