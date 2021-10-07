Janhvi Kapoor Gets Mother Sridevi's Handwritten Note Tattooed: 'I Love You My Labbu'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor often shares posts on social media remembering her late mother Sridevi. However this time, it grabbed attention as the actor got a new tattoo in honour of her mother on her arm. On Thursday, the Dhadak actor shared a photo-dump that included a new tattoo of a handwritten note by her late mom and actor Sridevi, that read,' I love you my labbu'.

Earlier, on the death anniversary of her mother, Janhvi had shared a note by Sridevi for her which read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." Sridevi used to call her 'Labbu' lovingly. Now, the actor has gotten her arm inked with a tattoo of the same handwritten note dedicating it to her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from her vacation

Janhvi’s recent post was from her trip to Rishikesh and had several pictures depicting her fun time. She can be seen enjoying at a temple, enjoying views of the mountains from an infinity pool, and practicing yoga in the sun. Between these pictures, the actor also shared a video of herself wherein she can be seen bearing the pain and chanting 'Govinda'. She captioned her post, "day well spent".

For the unversed, Janhvi's mother and the first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi was found dead at a Dubai hotel in a bathtub on February 24, 2018. Her mysterious death which reports confirmed due to accidental drowning broke a million hearts with family, friends and fan mourning her demise.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

In terms of work, Janhvi was last in horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. She recently announced its wrap which was interrupted a couple of times by protesting farmers. In a social media post, she wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

