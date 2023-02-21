Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi In A Heartfelt Post On Instagram; 'I Still Look For You'

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a post about her mother Sridevi on social media and remembered her ahead of her fifth death anniversary. Janhvi shared a picture of herself with Sridevi and penned a heartfekt note. Her caption read, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

Several stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Manish Malhotra commented on Janhvi’s post. Most of them dropped red heart emojis in the post's comments section.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post below.

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember Sridevi

Boney Kapoor too posted an Instagram story where he remembered his late wife. The Bollywood producer captioned the post, “You left us 5 years back… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.”

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor also posted a picture on her Instagram Story, remembering her mother.

Check out the screenshots of Boney and Khushi Kapoor's Instagram stories below:

More about Sridevi's death

Sridevi died back in 2017 in Dubai. The Bollywood actor reportedly died after she drowned in a bathtub on February 24. Janhvi was working on her debut Dhadak, which came out five months after Sridevi’s passing. Sridevi’s last film was Mom, which was released posthumously and reached critical acclaim. She also appeared in the 2018 film Zero, where she had a cameo.

Meanwhile, Sridevi;s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is currently gearing up for her debut film, The Archies, by Zoya Akhtar. The film will also feature Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead roles.