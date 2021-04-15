Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How She Tackles Heat On Set; Says 'Hi Garmi Ko Bye Garmi'

Film celebrities are known to often share their pictures from their sets on social media with their fans. While most of these pictures usually show them preparing for their film projects, the one shared by Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram story is different in nature. Known for being one of the active Bollywood celebrities on social media, the actor has shared a picture from her shoot which shows how she is tackling the heat, along with a quirky take on the same.

Janhvi Kapoor’s shares her method of dealing with heat

Even though the summer season has arrived and temperatures have gone high, that has not stopped Janhvi Kapoor from sticking to her shooting schedule. Her recent Instagram story has been taken from sets, where she is seen sitting on a chair, waiting for her shot. Having donned a stylish outfit, Janhvi is seen wearing a device that has a resemblance with headphones, with small fans on both ends. The two ends of the device are pointed towards her face which keeps the heat at bay. Kapoor is seen wearing the device with a smile on her face.

Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi simply wrote in the caption, “Hai Garmi ko Bye Garmi”. The actor had recently flown to Maldives for a vacation and had shared several pictures from her trip. Some of those pictures include the candid ones, which have captured her enjoying the scenic views of the sea from the beaches. She wrote in one of the posts’ caption, “Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype”. However, she has now returned back to her shooting schedule after the break.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Roohi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma opposite her. The film was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but eventually had a theatrical release. Janhvi also has a couple of upcoming films up her sleeve, including Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry. She has worked on a handful of film projects to date, including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and more.

Promo image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

