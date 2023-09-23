Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Dance During Ambanis' Ganpati Visarjan

The Ambani family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with a grand visarjan ceremony on September 21. The event drew the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities, and social media is abuzz with glimpses of this festive occasion. Among the attendees, Janhvi Kapoor caught people's attention as she was spotted dancing enthusiastically with her rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

3 things you need to know

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar have been linked with each other since before the actress made her debut.

They have reportedly rekindled their romance after breaking up once.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya dance to dhol beats

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya complemented each other as they sported matching traditional white outfits for the occasion. The actress looked elegant in a suit, while Shikhar chose a kurta pyjama ensemble. Covered in gulal and showered with flower petals, the couple exchanged smiles and danced joyfully during the visarjan. During the festivities, Janhvi recreated one of Anil Kapoor's iconic dance steps. Take a look at the photos of them dancing together below.

(Janhvi Kapoor dances with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya | Image: Instagram)

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumoured relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating since late last year. The rumoured couple has attended each other's family functions and get-togethers. The couple has been spotted together on various occasions, including a visit to the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh in August 2023.

(Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya | Image: Instagram)

They often drop mushy comments on each other's social media posts, fueling their dating rumours further. Shikhar recently went on a vacation with Janhvi and her family to celebrate the actress' birthday.