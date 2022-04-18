Janhvi Kapoor Swirls In Ooty; Fans React As Actor Shares Fun Video On Instagram; Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently made a trip to Ooty in Tamil Nadu with her friend Orhan Awatramani for a short getaway. The actor has been sharing a few pictures from her latest trip on her Instagram. In her latest addition, the actor shared an Instagram reel where she could be seen swirling in the greens of Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

In her most recent video, the actor can be seen snuggling up in her bed with a book and cycling with her buddies. Her sister Khushi Kapoor, who had joined her for the short trip, was also seen in the video having a nice moment with her. Janhvi captioned the video montage "Ooty diaries" on her Instagram account on Monday, along with emojis of a mountain, sun, face with three hearts, and an upset expression.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram video began with a view of the beautiful Ooty landscape before showing Janhvi playing with her hair while sitting in a cafe, set to the tune of Harry Styles' song As It Was. The next scene showed her sprinting across a high bridge in a beautiful setting. Her clip also showed a glimpse of a hotel room where she can be found sitting with her back to a glass window as she read a book and curled up under blankets wearing a thick sweater.

Actor Janvi Kapoor also shared clips from her tea plantation excursion. In one scene, she kissed Khushi's shoulder while hugging her in a lovely setting near the mountains. A clip of Janhvi on her phone as she sat on a swing was shown at the end of the video.

Watch the video:

Fans and celebs react

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's travel diaries received a lot of compliments from her fans as they showered love on Janhvi's new post and dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Filmmaker and writer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari too dropped a series of red heart emojis on her post. In the previous post, her father and film producer Boney Kapoor too commented with red heart emojis.

Janhvi on the work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is working on a number of projects including Mili, Goodluck Jerry, Mr & Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.