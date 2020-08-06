Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Gunjan Saxena Biopic Backlash; Says 'I Am Confident About It'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi Kapoor shared her opinion regarding the backlash she has been facing due to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. Kapoor mentioned that she hasn’t made peace with the fact that she is being forced to prove herself again and again.

Janhvi Kapoor defends Gunjan Saxena biopic against the backlash

Janhvi Kapoor shared her take on the on-going nepotism debate and said that the sentiment to prove oneself has been fuelled and amplified in the last month. She continued that she hopes that this is not something that she has to deal with every upcoming release. Further, Janhvi Kapoor shared that she has fast-tracked into this system already. The actor continued that she has skipped many steps that many people have had to fight for.

Adding to that, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she has gotten chances that many people wouldn’t have gotten easily. She is here already through a much easier route than most people have had, she added. Janhvi Kapoor further said that from now, if her journey would be a little bit uphill climb and people would find it harder to accept her, then she will deal with it. She shared that if she has skipped a certain portion of the journey that people are subjected to then this is her journey from here on and she will embrace it.

Pankaj Tripathi talks about people judging a book by its cover

Janhvi Kapoor is featured alongside Pankaj Tripathi in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. While discussing the backlash for the film and the on-going debate on nepotism; he said that it is not okay for people to have been so quick to judge Gunjan Saxena. He added that right now it is as if the book is being judged by its cover. Talking about the likes and dislikes that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer has been receiving, he said that he knows that we live in a democracy and everyone has the freedom to express themselves but it would be better if people watch the film first.

Pankaj mentioned that it would be more fruitful as for now people are shooting in the dark. Janhvi Kapoor also mentioned that now is the time that she should practice a little sensitivity both for the sake of people and her movie. She mentioned that she is confident of what she has done and also about the story of the film, therefore she doesn’t think there is any reason to be apologetic for what they have done.

