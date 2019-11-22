Janhvi Kapoor Clicked Walking Out Of The Gym By The Paparazzi

Janhvi Kapoor has evidently gained a fanbase for herself with just one story. The Dhadak actor is often seen getting clicked by the paparazzi as she is walking out of public events or workout sessions. Janhvi reportedly wrapped the first shoot schedule of her next with Kartik Aaryan and reached Mumbai last night. Today, however, Janhvi was clicked walking outside the gym in full style by the paparazzi. Janhavi Kapoor will reportedly start the second schedule of Dostana 2 soon.

Janvhi Kapoor walks out of the gym in style

Janhvi was seen smiling and waving to the paparazzi as she is walking out of the gym. She is seen wearing a blue colour bralette coupled with black yoga pants. Fans of Jahnvi have noticed that the actor is often seen sporting black yoga pants while hitting the gym. Janhvi Kapoor has also stated that black yoga pants are one of her favourite piece of clothing.

On the work front

Jahnvi Kapoor will be next seen in a biopic of Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to war. The film will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij alongside Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Gunjan Saxena is all set to release on March 13, 2020. Janhvi will also feature in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 which will feature Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya also.

