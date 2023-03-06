Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Drops Romantic Photo On Her Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older today (March 6). On the special occasion, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wished her on social media. He took to his Instagram handle and dropped a romantic picture with the actress.

The silhouette photo was taken amidst a picturesque view where the rumoured couple can be seen standing on the seaside under the moonlight. Alongside the picture, Shikhar wrote "Happy birthday" with a red heart in his Insta story.



For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya also dropped an Instagram story for the actress. He wrote, "Happiest birthday @janhvikapoor. Wishing you all the love, happiness, and adventures. Keep inspiring everyone with your hard work, discipline, and dedication. The sky is the limit. God bless."



On March 1, Shikhar joined the Dhadak actress and her family including dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor on a vacation. Shikhar was snapped with Janhvi's family at the airport. It was reported that they jetted off for a family vacay to celebrate the actress' birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumoured relationship

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been together since last Diwali last. Ever since, the alleged couple has been spotted together multiple times. Infact the two have attended eachother's family functions and friends get-togethers. They even keep commenting liking, posting eachother on social media. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation about Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship.

More on Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in survival thriller Mili which has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film is a Hindi adaptation of 2019's Malayalam film Helen. Now, the actress is all set to appear in Bawaal and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.