Janmashtami 2021: Take A Look At Actors Who Have Played Lord Krishna On-screen

Krishna Janmashtami is all about regaling loved ones with stories from the Hindu mythology, consuming sweets and dressing up children in the family in the garb of Lord Krishna. Indian TV and films have showcased many mythological shows and films that are quite interesting for the audience to watch. However, what makes the show more intriguing is the characters played by actors who have won many hearts from their fans and followers.

There are many actors who have portrayed Lord Krishna on the screens. Every actor who played the role has received a great response from the viewers and fans. On the special occasion of Janmashtami 2021, here's a list of actors who portrayed Lord Krishna.

Actors who played Lord Krishna

Swwapnil Joshi in Krishna

Swwapnil Joshi is one of the leading actors of Marathi film industry. His portrayal of Krishna is immortalized in the minds of fans. On occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the actor posted a photo of himself dressed as Lord Krishna from the show.

Sumedh Mudgalkar in Radhakrishn

Sumedh is currently seen portraying Krishna in one of the most popular shows of the small screen, Radhakrishn on Star Bharat. The actor is much loved by the audience as he plays the titular role. He has completely got into the skin of his character.

Vishal Karwal in Dwarkadheesh

Vishal portrayed Krishna in 2012's Dwarkadheesh. The actor had put his heart and soul into the character as he enjoyed the process of acting.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee in Krishna

Back in the year 1993, Sarvadaman's role as Lord Krishna gained a lot of attention as he portrayed it so beautifully. Many of his fans and followers still remember his role and continue to praise him as he did justice to it.

Nitish Bhardwaj in Mahabharat and Vishnu Puran

Nitish's role is widely praised as he was seen twice as Lord Krishna. Once in Mahabharat in 1998 and second in Vishnu Puran in 2003. His role was much loved by his fans and followers.

Sourabh Raaj Jain in Mahabharat (2013)

Sourabh Raaj Jain who has been part of many TV shows. He has played Lord Krishna in the latest mythological drama, Mahabharat in 2013. During COVID-19 lockdown, the show was aired on the small screen again and fans yet again couldn't stop drooling over his onscreen presence.

IMAGE: PRINCE KHILADI/ SPARKLING SONA'S TWITTER