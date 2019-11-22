Jannat Zubair: The Internet Star's Wardrobe Choices Give Fashion Goals To Fans

Jannat Zubair is an emerging TikTok star as well as a television actor. She keeps entertaining her fans with her Tik Tok videos and acting skills. The actor often gives a major style statement with her stylish looks that makes fans go crazy. She is one of the most influential celebrities on the digital platform.

Jannat is also quite active on her social media and often is seen sharing a glimpse of her personal and professional life. She is a style icon for several young women out there as per her fans. She slays in all attires she sports be it casuals or ethnic looks. Here are some of her most liked looks of the star that you can take fashion cues from:

1: Casual Looks:

Jannat is seen sporting casual ensembles with ease. She has often seen sporting denim pants with crop tops or some more polished casual ensemble. She gives major fashion goals with her casual attire. She is even sometimes seen donning cute fun sundresses that are ideal brunch looks. Jannat makes sure to keep her makeup subtle and simple with either sleek ponytail or simple blow-dried open hairdo.

2: Glamorous looks:

Here are some of the star's glam look to take fashion lessons from. She makes all heads turn whenever she walks down any red carpet event with her sophisticated yet chic look. She always makes sure to look perfect draped in her huge elegant gowns and ethnic ensemble. She even carries herself effortlessly in ethnic ensemble. The star is often seen sporting ethnic attire in her Tik Tok videos. Here are some of her red carpet as well as ethnic looks.

