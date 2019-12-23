Jawaani Jaaneman Starring Saif Ali Khan & Tabu Gets A New Release Date

The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" has been advanced by a week, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31. The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie. The film is produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. Tabu and Saif are reuniting after a gap of 20 years. The last worked in "Hum Saath Saath Hain". They have also worked in "Tu Chor Main Sipahi" (1996). "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical. I'm really looking forward to it," Saif said in a statement.

Tabu in an interview with a leading tabloid said, "This is a different film and it's amazing to work with Saif after so many years. We did Biwi No. 1, but we didn't have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of film with him."

"It's one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Bhagnani said in a statement. Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable. "A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," the co-producer added.

New release date... #JawaaniJaaneman will now release earlier: 31 Jan 2020... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF and #Tabu... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... Teaser poster: pic.twitter.com/7wIsSi2T5N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

