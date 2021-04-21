Jaya Prada's Husband And Everything You Need To Know About Their Marriage

Jaya Prada is one of the most popular personalities from the film industry who eventually entered the world of politics. Her successful run in films put her on the map and she still carries a lot of fame in public life. While her professional success is known to all, the actor has kept her personal life away from the limelight. It is a lesser-known fact that she had got married years ago to another personality from the film industry. Following are more details about Jaya Prada’s husband, along with other intriguing details about their marriage.

Who is Jaya Prada’s husband?

Jaya Prada’s husband’s name is Srikant Nahata, who was a well-known producer back in the day. Jaya and Srikant had married each other back in 1986, which had created a lot of controversy in the entertainment world, given that Nahata was already a married man. However, their marriage did not work out as Nahata did not divorce his first wife and continued living with his family. This created a strongly disturbing situation for Jaya, who even tried to commit suicide because of this.

The news of their marriage was quite unexpected for many, who were not aware of the growing relationship between the two. Srikant and Jaya had reportedly become close during the tough phase in her life. Her acting career was gradually dipping and veteran actor Sridevi, who emerged from the South film industry just like her, started gaining wider popularity among fans. She eventually side-lined her acting career and entered politics while joining the Samajwadi Party under the supervision of late politician Amar Singh. She eventually left the party and joined BJP and continues to actively work as a politician.

Jaya Prada was among the influential actors in the era of ’80s. She has worked in a long list of popular films including Haqeeqat, Mera Saathi, Pataal Bhairavi, Dharm Aur Qanoon and many more. She has also worked in several regional Indian films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and even Bengali films. However, owing to her political career, Jaya has appeared only in a handful of films in the past decade.

