Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 13, 2022. The makers of the film had a special surprise in store for fans on Monday as they took to social media to release a song from the film titled Firecracker. The popular actor attended an event for the launch of the track and could not stop gushing over his wife and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who he referred to as a 'firecracker' in his life.

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone at Firecracker launch event

A video from the Firecracker launch event featuring the lead actor of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh speaking about his wife has gone viral on social media. Fans are in awe of the way in which the actor spoke about his wife and took to social media to share several clips from the launch. Ranveer Singh called himself 'lucky' as he mentioned he has a Lakshmi in his life and also shared how his life has changed since Deepika entered it 10 years ago. The actor said, "Lucky toh main hoon, kyunki mere ghar mein Lakshmi hai, touch wood. Jab se mere life mein aayi hai, jo patri pakadi hai meine." (I am lucky as I have Lakshmi in my house. I have been on the right track ever since she entered my life.) The actor continued, "2012 so it's like 10 years of me and my baby. She is my Firecracker, and I think we all will agree, she is a Firecracker."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar song Firecracker

Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, Firecracker was released on April 25, 2022, as the first track from the upcoming film. It featured Ranveer Singh dancing his heart out to the beats of the song. The foot-tapping number grabbed the attention of fans as soon as it released and they have been over the moon to see the actor in his element. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will also see Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi and others in picotal roles.

