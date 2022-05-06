Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Title Track Introduces Ranveer Singh's Jordaar Nature As Gujarati Man

The release of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is nearing and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere.

On Friday, May 6, the creators dropped the title song, Jordaar, from the upcoming social drama flick. Needless to say, fans are loving it. Previously, the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar garnered much anticipation from netizens, now the title track has sent social media abuzz.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar's title track out

Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Keerthi Sagathia, Jordaar aptly captures the quirky essence of Ranveer Singh's character in the forthcoming film. Composed by the acclaimed music duo Vishal and Shekhar, the lyrics of the new song are penned by Jaideep Sahni. If the video of the song is anything to go by, it seems that the track marks some celebration in the movie's plot. It introduces the 'Jordaar' nature of Ranveer Singh with a fancy Gujarati twist. Along with this, the main lead's swift dance moves are what accentuates the chirpy mid-temp of the title track. Watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar's title track below:

As soon as the track surfaced online, fans took to social media to hail the new track as 'bohot hard' and 'bawaal'. A fan also went on to say 'Ranveer Singh jordaar che'. Meanwhile, a slew of fire and heart emoticons were also showered on the announcement post. Take a look at it here:

Initially, the film was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, however, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema houses. Now, the film is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh