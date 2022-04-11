Jeetendra's Birthday: Ekta Kapoor & Anita Hassanandani Share Glimpses From Celebrations

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra was one of the most popular heartthrobs of his generation. Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra's daughter, went on to become one of the industry's most successful television producers. Recently, the actor celebrated his 80th birthday on April 7, which was attented by a few actors and producers from the entertainment world. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo from her father's recent birthday celebration. Sharing the pictures on photo-blogging site Instagram, Ekta posted multiple images as Instagram stories which also included wishes from actor Neelam Kothari.

Ekta Kapoor, who is also the producer of TV series 'Lock Upp', wrote, “Loveeee,. My Love for Long.” In the picture, Ekta Kapoor can be seen with her father Jeetendra along with actor Neelam Kothari and film producer Sabina Khan.

Neelam Kothari shares glimpse from veteran actor Jeetendra's b’day celebration

Actor Neelam Kothari posted a picture from Jeetendra’s birthday bash that took place on April 7. She also captioned the picture and wrote, “Happiest birthday Jeetendra uncle May you always be evergreen and shine! With my lovelies @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial #aboutlastnight.”

As soon as the actor uploaded the post, the comments section of the actor's post was flooded with reactions from fans as well as celebrities. “Happy Birthday,” wrote Sanjay Kapoor in his comment with two folded hands and a red heart emoji. One of the fans wrote, “Happy birthday legend iconic evergreen our childhood romantic hero Mr jitendra sir ji,” to which he added a series of emojis. “Happy Birthday Jeetu Sir,” wrote another user.

Anita Hassanandani says ‘Blessed to share birthday month’ with actor Jeetendra

Apart from Neelam Kothari, actor Anita Hassanandani also uploaded a photo with actor Jeetendra and some of her friends. The actor, who celebrates her birthday on April 14, was also ecstatic about the fact that she shares her birthday month with the veteran actor.

'Naagin' star Hassanandani is seen posing with Jeetendra, her husband Rohit Reddy, Ridhi Dogra, Tanushri Gupta, and Mushtaq Sheikh in her most recent Instagram post. In a black shirt and high waist denims, Anita Hassanandani looked stunning. She included a smiling face with heart eyes emoji along with the caption that read, “To me, there’s just one superstar! The only one who’s kind, genuine, real hard-working, honest caring loving …most down to earth … most amazing #JeetuJi. Blessed and lucky to share the same birthday month as him. Baar Baar din yeh aaye Baar Baar dil yeh gaye … tum jiyo hazaro saal@hai meri yehhhh Arzooooo.”

Image: Instagram/@ektakapoor