Jennifer Aniston Hits 20 Million Followers On Instagram, Celebrities Take A Dig

Jennifer Aniston graced the world of social media by joining Instagram a month ago. Since then, Jennifer Aniston has been taking the internet by storm, as the actor is often seen posting several pictures on the social media platform. Recently, Jennifer was trolled in a fun way by her celebrity friends, as the actor raked in an impressive 20-million followers on Instagram. Here are the details.

Jennifer Aniston gets trolled by her celebrity friends

Jennifer Aniston has been constantly creating headlines for her social media presence. Jennifer, who broke the Guinness World Records for the fastest account to cross the 1-million-follower mark on Instagram, achieved the new milestone recently. Jennifer also took to her official Instagram handle to thank her fans, as the actor recently cross the 20-million-follower mark on Instagram. While fans of the actor were busy showering love and praises on her achievement, celebrity friends of Jennifer Aniston responded to her achievement hilariously. American writer and performer, Erin Foster sarcastically remarked that she has been trying to cross the mark for four years. Jennifer Aniston’s friend Rita Wilson also chimed in the comment section and congratulated Aniston. American actor Jessica Capshaw was also quick to praise Aniston on her achievement. Take a look:

A Friends reunion in works?

As the super hit 1994 television show Friends continues to celebrate its 24th anniversary, speculations have been rife about the cast's reunion on television. Reportedly, talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. However, reports suggest that the deal is far from being done, as agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.

