JFLIX Film Festival Goa: Bollywood Stars Farah Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty Spotted

Recently, the JFLIX Film Festival launched by India’s short-video app, Josh, was a star-studded Grand Finale held in Goa on Friday. Giving an unusual twist to the traditional definition of a film festival, JFLIX celebrated the diverse and exciting canvas of short-video content in India, with a first-of-its-kind one-minute film festival that saw participation from over 47,000 aspiring filmmakers from across the country. These creators submitted their minute-long films across categories covering- action and comedy to fashion and travel.

Farah Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty attend JFLIX Film Festival in Goa

Hosted by Vivek Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela, and celebrity influencer, and Josh creator, Faisu, the event was also attended by B-town celebs like Suniel Shetty, Dino Morea, and Badshah who graced the red carpet late evening on November 12. The entries were judged by filmmaker Farah Khan and Kunal Kohli and choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva at the Grand Finale.

Special awards were also handed to winners across categories like Ghunghroo Tod for Best Musical Film, Lajawaab Local for Best Regional Film, LOLercoaster for Best Comedy Film among others. Filmmaker Shray Rai Tiwari bagged Superhit Film award for Best Picture, with a chance to attend the Oscars 2022 after-party. Winners of the other categories will have the opportunity to assist directors Farah Khan and Kunal Kohli in their upcoming projects.

Take a look at the star-studded JFLIX Film Festival

Bollywood stars Sahil Khan, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan, Kunal Kohli and Gizele Thakral dazzling the red carpet at the Grand Finale of the JFLIX Film Festival by India’s leading short-video app Josh.

Celebrity influencer and Josh creator Mr Faisu and Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela hosting the Grand Finale of the JFLIX Film Festival by India’s leading short-video app Josh.

Mumbai filmmaker Shray Rai Tiwari (in the all-white ensemble) received the Superhit Film award for Best Picture at the Grand Finale of the JFLIX Film Festival by India’s leading short-video app Josh.

Rapper Badshah, South Indian superstar and choreographer Prabhu Deva and Rapper Raftaar turning up the josh at the Grand Finale of the JFLIX Film Festival by India’s leading short-video app Josh.

B-town celebrities Sahil Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kohli with Seher Bedi, Head of Josh Studios at the Grand Finale of the JFLIX Film Festival by India’s leading short-video app Josh, in Goa last evening

