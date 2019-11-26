Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded By Himesh Reshammiya In Emraan Hashmi's 'The Body'

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedika. It is a mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph. With the remake trend going on, the movie will also have a remake song. It is Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya’s popular song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The teaser of the song was released. Check out how fans reacted.
Also Read | The Body Trailer: Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor Starrer Will Keep You At Edge Of Your Seats
Wooow my favorite hook step. Can't wait to see you emmi again dancing like this one 💃#jhalakdikhlajaaReloaded 🤩😘👌@emraanhashmi https://t.co/W2ejv7hrrX— Soniya (@QuarashiSoniya) November 26, 2019
Eagerly waiting for the classic🔥🤤 @emraanhashmi #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded— Dodi (@Tousifdodi) November 26, 2019
And Big Fan Sir from 2007♥️🙏 https://t.co/9m9qf0S4SZ
Ahh shoots.. Bollywood did it again 😂— Rit'z-De-Pantrø (@RPantr) November 26, 2019
And this time they're playing with Legendary Jhalak dikhla ja song from aksar💔
Hope it will as good as original 🤞@emraanhashmi@TSeries@itsBhushanKumar#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded
& it's time to revisit d iconic chartbuster! #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded from #TheBody to be out tomorrow! #SidK https://t.co/i9YI685Rk6@emraanhashmi @chintskap @Vedhika4u @sobhitaD @jeethu007 @TheBodyMovie @Viacom18Studios @iAmAzure @AndhareAjit @SunirKheterpal @TSeries pic.twitter.com/k7VYyUtF9N— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) November 26, 2019
Also Read | The Body Teaser: Fans Give A Thumbs Up, Share Excitement On Twitter
Song that will be played on loop this Christmas and New Year.. Hoping for a chartbuster 😉 #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded https://t.co/s0PVkEF0kN— Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) November 26, 2019
The kind of remake actually i was waiting for 🔥— Sidharth 👑 Marjaavaan (@Sidforever) November 26, 2019
The best thing is @emraanhashmi & Himesh Reshammiya coming back together after a decade together 🤩
Feeling nostalgic 😍😭 #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded #TheBody https://t.co/GTEYtxzsfa
Thank you so much @tanishkbagchi for ruining one more classic #jhalakdikhlajaareloaded.... 1 question sir do you even make original track?? Or are you planning to survive on other artists hard work??— Mahesh Sharma (Bagira) (@Maheshksharma23) November 26, 2019
Waohh 🤩🔥🔥 EMRAAN IS BACK TO THRILL YOU WITH HIS JHALAK !🤤♥️💋@emraanhashmi Excited af 😭😍 Ab Maza aayega 😘😘😘— Lexi (@Laxmi_EH) November 26, 2019
My Most Fav song everrrr! 💕💃🏻#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded 👀 #EH #HR pic.twitter.com/KTp8sMpj7J
Also Read | Emraan Hashmi: All You Need To Know About His Upcoming 'The Body'
Evergreen song— sunny kumar (@skumar779) November 26, 2019
Coming with new flavor
My favorite singer @HimeshOnline@emraanhashmi #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded https://t.co/NqpHk7wHbY
One of the super hit song of its time "Jhalak Dikhalaja" and the teaser look like this is gonna be more crispy and catchy.— Siddhanth Pilania (@sidhanthpilania) November 26, 2019
Also Read | The Body's New Song 'Aaina' Released; Here Are A Few Fan Reactions
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.