Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded By Himesh Reshammiya In Emraan Hashmi's 'The Body'

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedika. It is a mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph. With the remake trend going on, the movie will also have a remake song. It is Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya’s popular song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The teaser of the song was released. Check out how fans reacted.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa reloaded teaser

Wooow my favorite hook step. Can't wait to see you emmi again dancing like this one 💃#jhalakdikhlajaaReloaded 🤩😘👌@emraanhashmi https://t.co/W2ejv7hrrX — Soniya (@QuarashiSoniya) November 26, 2019

Ahh shoots.. Bollywood did it again 😂

And this time they're playing with Legendary Jhalak dikhla ja song from aksar💔

Hope it will as good as original 🤞@emraanhashmi@TSeries@itsBhushanKumar#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded — Rit'z-De-Pantrø (@RPantr) November 26, 2019

Song that will be played on loop this Christmas and New Year.. Hoping for a chartbuster 😉 #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded https://t.co/s0PVkEF0kN — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) November 26, 2019

The kind of remake actually i was waiting for 🔥

The best thing is @emraanhashmi & Himesh Reshammiya coming back together after a decade together 🤩



Feeling nostalgic 😍😭 #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded #TheBody https://t.co/GTEYtxzsfa — Sidharth 👑 Marjaavaan (@Sidforever) November 26, 2019

Thank you so much @tanishkbagchi for ruining one more classic #jhalakdikhlajaareloaded.... 1 question sir do you even make original track?? Or are you planning to survive on other artists hard work?? — Mahesh Sharma (Bagira) (@Maheshksharma23) November 26, 2019

Waohh 🤩🔥🔥 EMRAAN IS BACK TO THRILL YOU WITH HIS JHALAK !🤤♥️💋@emraanhashmi Excited af 😭😍 Ab Maza aayega 😘😘😘

My Most Fav song everrrr! 💕💃🏻#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded 👀 #EH #HR pic.twitter.com/KTp8sMpj7J — Lexi (@Laxmi_EH) November 26, 2019

One of the super hit song of its time "Jhalak Dikhalaja" and the teaser look like this is gonna be more crispy and catchy. — Siddhanth Pilania (@sidhanthpilania) November 26, 2019

Teaser

