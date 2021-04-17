Jo And The Boy Shooting Location(s): A List Of All The Locales Featured In The Movie

Kodaikanal is the prime Jo And The Boy shooting location. The film, which stars Manju Warrier in the lead, tells the story of an individual who leaves her comfortable job in order to pursue her dream as an animator, and while in the process, she ends up meeting a creative child who inspires her to make a cartoon character based on him. This article is essentially an enlistment of almost each and every geographical region that has been used as a shooting location of Jo and The Boy, the 2015 film that was considered to be a little ahead of its time. Read on to see a list of locations that have been used for the purpose of the shooting of Jo And The Boy.

Jo And The Boy Trailer:

Jo And The Boy Shooting Location(s):

1) Kodaikanal:

Several articles were written at the time when Jo And The Boy was being filmed back in 2015 citing Kodaikanal as the prime shooting location of Jo And the Boy. It is where the plot of a majority of the film takes place. Most notably, this filming location of Jo And The Boy is the setting for the plot that sees Manju Warrier taking the decision of pursuing her life-long dream after having served in the corporate world for years.

2) Kochi:

Kochi, or Cochin, is a city in Kerala that bears witness to a different section of the plot where Jo And The Boy unfold. This city has served as the backdrop for that part of the story of Jo And The Boy, which sees its titular characters, along with the supporting ones, go through several moments of transition. What happens in Kochi determines the direction in which the story of Jo And The Boy will move forward

Evening walk

at Marine Drive, Kochi pic.twitter.com/pNVm5HcEzd — Anto T Joseph.......... à´†à´¨àµà´±àµ‹ à´Ÿà´¿ à´œàµ‹à´¸à´«àµ (@AntoJoseph) April 14, 2021

3) Manali:

The quaint yet intimidating mountainous region of Manali is also one of those locations where the shooting of Jo And The Boy takes place. The themes of the sequences that have been filmed in Manali are that of self-discovery, realization and gaining a sense of freedom, which is, in fact, a theme that is prevalent throughout Jo And The Boy. Certain scenes that share similar themes are also filmed in Ladakh as well.

Himachal Pradesh#manali#adventure#come & Njoy the world classy.. destination#ðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/nRtB3RIYHD — atithitourandtravel (@SShwaik) April 16, 2021

4) Ladakh:

Highway lead to Heaven : Leh ladakhpic.twitter.com/RzFoU5udYX — Tourism of India (@tourism__india) April 14, 2021

The picturesque scenery of Ladakh and the Jo And The Boy sequences that were filmed on its terrain make the feature presentation one of the most visually pleasing cinematic outings that have come out of the Malayalam film industry. Scenes filmed in Ladakh mainly focus on the Manju Warrier's character and those of the supporting characters, which have themes that are similar to the ones filmed in Manali. Some of the film's turning points have been filmed in the locales of Ladakh.