John Abraham & Divya Khosla’s 'Tenu Lehenga' Song Teaser From Satyameva Jayate 2' Unveiled

After releasing melodious romantic track Meri Zindagi Hai Tu featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 dropped the teaser for another vibrant and peppy song, Tenu Lehenga from the forthcoming actioner. Taking to his verified Instagram handle, John Abraham unveiled the teaser of the song on Tuesday. Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to hit the big screens on November 25.

John Abraham and Divya Khosla starrer Tenu Lehenga song's teaser unveiled

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, John Abraham dropped a teaser of Tenu Lehenga which is filled with upbeat music and takes its listener on a joy ride. Crooned by Zahrah S Khan and Jass Manak, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Jass Manak. Sharing the teaser, John wrote, "This Diwali get ready to shake a leg on the most loved festive number #TenuLehenga

Teaser out now: Link In Bio. Song Out On 5th Nov. #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

The 17-seconds video clip begins with John Abraham and Divya Khosla in a beautifully lit palace. The video clip gives glimpses of John's double role, both of them grooving happily with Divya on the peppy track. The song is a recreation of a hit Punjabi track that was loved by the fans.

Recently, the makers dropped Meri Zindagi Hai Tu song where the leading duo can be seen showering adulation on each other as they celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth. The song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, while the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir, with Rochak Kohli's composition. Set amid the festive backdrop, the duo's sizzling chemistry in the romantic ballad showcases an expression of true love. Satyameva Jayate 2 has been directed by Milap Zaveri, and also stars Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. The vigilante actioner is slated for release ‪on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

In the film, John will be seen performing high-octane action and delivering powerful dialogues as he takes on a triple role. Along with John and Divya, the film also features Gautami Kapoor's fleeting glimpses. Coming as a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name, it showcases the fight against injustice and abuse of power. Bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, the film has also faced several postponements owing to the COVID pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham