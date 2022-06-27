John Abraham, Arjun & Disha Look Fierce In 'Ek Villain Returns' First Look Posters; See

Coinciding with the occasion of blockbuster action thriller Ek Villain, the makers of its spiritual sequel, Ek Villain Returns, has unveiled the first look posters featuring its lead cast on Monday, June 27. While the first instalment had Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the leads, the successor has Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria headlining the ensemble cast. Slated for a theatrical release on 29th July, the makers of Ek Villain Returns have elevated the waiting among fans a notch higher with the new character posters 'unmasking' the 'villains'.

Take a look at the first look posters featuring Ek Villain Returns cast below -

The dark and intense teaser posters set the precedent for all that the audience can expect in the forthcoming multi-starrer. The posters feature the star-cast in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask and the slogan- ‘Heroes don’t exist’. This Mohit Suri directorial venture races for a theatrical release 8 years after its predecessor.

Promising high-octane action sequences along with major twists in its plot, Ek Villain 2 has another reason to pip up fans' excitement when it comes to the music department as the song album of the first instalment went on to become a chartbuster and garnered immense love and adulation from music lovers.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, who also directed the previous instalment, Ek Villain Returns is slated to hit big screens worldwide on 29th July. The film will be jointly bankrolled by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor