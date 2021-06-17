John Abraham Joins A Mission To Create Shelter For Strays, Asks Fans To Contribute

Actor John Abraham took to his Instagram account and urged his fans to support a mission to support the ‘furry friends'. The mission has been launched by actor couple Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava. The mission is to raise funds for the NGO Bezubaan and help them in animal welfare.

In the video, John Abraham appeals to his fans to help contribute to the mission and said that the pandemic has forced many to stay indoors and that has had a huge impact on the diet, nutrition, and medical needs of animals. He said he joined Karan and Ankita’s mission to support the efforts of Bezubaan, an NGO striving to feed and protect the strays in Mumbai. He added that they need everyone’s help to continue their commendable work. He said that it is time to speak for those who can’t. John urged all his fans to contribute by clicking on the link in his bio and said that everyone should spread love and make the world a better place.

Along with the video, John Abraham also added a note in the cation tagging Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava and wrote, “Humanity's true moral test, its fundamental test…consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: ANIMALS. Here's an appeal to join this mission launched by @ankzbhargava and @karan9198 in support of @official_bezubaantrust that's striving every day to ensure medical, food and shelter requirements of our furry friends are taken care of, no matter what the situation. You can contribute to this great initiative by clicking the link in my bio.”

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava’s mission

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava wrote on the contribution that, during the recent cyclone that had affected Mumbai, most of the shelters for the strays were destroyed. With the present season of monsoon the situation might get worse. So the couple has been trying to help the NGO raise funds to set up facilities for the stray dogs. They aim to raise thirty lakh rupees for the cause out of which ten lakh rupees will be used to make a mobile vet clinic that will cater to strays and also tend to emergencies. Seventeen lakh rupees will be used to set up an ambulance which will help with the sterilization of cats and dogs.

On the work front

John Abraham made his acting debut with the movie Jism in the year 2003. He went on to do many popular films like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Dostana, New York, Force, Madras Café, Satyameva Jayate, and many more. In the future, he will be seen in movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, Ek Villain 2, and Pathan.

