John Abraham Kick Starts Shoot Of His Next Home Production 'Tara Vs Bilal' In UK

Force star John Abraham has recently updated his fans that he has kick-started the shoot of his next home production titled Tara vs Bilal. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the lead. Abraham took to his official Instagram handle and announced that the film has gone on floors. The actor shared a snap of clapboard from the sets of the film. Scroll down to read more.

John Abraham begins filming 'Tara vs Bilal'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, John Abraham dropped a picture of a clapboard with the film's name written on it. In the picture, one can see the filmmakers are currently shooting outside a hotel with a UK flag waving in the front of the hotel, hinting that the film's location.

Helmed by Samar Iqbal, the film is touted to be a slice-of-life film. Earlier this year, the makers announced that Angira Dhar was also roped in and that the film was supposed to go on floors in the month of May. However, the film got delayed owing to the ongoing novel COVID pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. Later, several media outlets reported that Angira Dhar has dropped out of the project. Reportedly, Sonia Rathee will now be seen as the female lead.

John Abraham's other ventures as film producer

Previously, the Satyamev Jayate star has backed films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others under his banner JA Entertainment. Meanwhile, the actor has several films in the pipeline. In September, his upcoming film, the Attack release date was announced. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and will be premiering on the big screen on January 26, 2022. Sharing the joyful news, Abraham wrote, "A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack. Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!"

The Dostana star also has Ek Villain Returns which is slated for a theatrical release on Eid next year. The film is touted to be a thrilling ride and it also features Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. Announcing the release date, Abraham captioned the post, "Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna - 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022."

After several delays, Abraham's highly-anticipated sequel film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be releasing on November 26 this year. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the film features Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead.

(Image: Facebook/@therealjohnabraham)