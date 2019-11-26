John Abraham On Why Remakes Do Not Excite The Pagalpanti Actor?

The misconception that models cannot be good actors has been proven wrong by the Bollywood actor John Abraham. After being a successful model, John Abraham moved to Bollywood with the 2003 Pooja Bhatt’s musical blockbuster hit film Jism. Since then he went on to deliver a number of box-office hit movies over the years. His notable work includes Dhoom, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The story of Pokhran, Garam Masala, Force, Housefull 2, Race 2, Satyameva Jayate, and many more.

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor & John Abraham React On Pati Patni Aur Woh Controversial Dialogue

The actor is currently basking in the success of his recent release Batla House which gave a good competition to Akshay Kumar’s Mission Magal. The filmmakers have now reportedly started finding him as a bankable actor. However, the actor doesn’t feel the same way. He reportedly believes in solid content. In an interview with a reputed news portal, John Abraham said that to him being bankable is all about cutting the cloth according to the length, so that the film can work for everyone. So he focuses on creating strong content, and when he is creating that kind of content, no amount of money can match the guts of the Dhoom actor, he added.

John Abraham also mentioned that he will never follow the trend of remaking South Indian films. He would rather like to do something different. In fact, the minute when people ask him why is he doing a different film? He knows in his mind that he has picked the right film and he is going to do it.

ALSO READ | Pagalpanti: John Abraham And Anil Kapoor Play A Prank On Pulkit Samrat

What is next in store for John Abraham?

John Abraham will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s action-comedy Pagalpanti. The film is produced jointly by Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The plot of the film revolves around a tourist group from India who are on a vacation abroad only to have their trip into a patriotic mission. The film is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019. Pagalpanti also stars Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | John Abraham: Difficult To Get Studios To Back Female-centric Films

ALSO READ | John Abraham's Filmy Career: Dhoom, Pagalpanti, Hera Pheri 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.