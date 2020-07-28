John Abraham Roped In For Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Cross-border Flick

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen together for the first time on-screen in John Abraham’s co-produced cross border drama. Reports suggest that producer John Abraham has also been roped in to play an interesting character. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

John Abraham's new project

After working on patriotic and action-thriller movies like Batla House, Satyameva Jayate, and its sequel (that has been announced already), Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, and John Abraham are all set for their next production together. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead characters and is yet to be titled. Fans are really eager to watch the never-seen-before pair on-screen.

While the plot of the movie mainly revolves around the characters of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra will also be seen playing important characters in the movie. Reports suggest that Bollywood superstar John Abraham will be playing a cameo in the movie and will appear as the younger version of Kumud Mishra. He will be seen in one of the flashback sequences.

Reportedly, the makers of the movie are looking for a fresh face to play the character of Neena Gupta’s younger version in the flashback scenes, opposite John Abraham. The actor will start shooting for his portions in this cross-border drama just as he finishes the shoot for Satyameva Jayate 2. John Abraham seems to have a lot on his plate right now.

The movie is reportedly going to be shot in many different locations, including Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, and the Attari border. While having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, the co-producer of the movie, Bhushan Kumar, had once said that the shooting spot plays a very important role in taking the story forward. The yet-untitled movie starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra, will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham. It will be helmed by the debutant director, Kashvie Nair, who is the daughter of filmmaker, Shashilal K. Nair.

