John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill & More Stars To Feature In Comedy-family Entertainer '100%'

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/ShenaazGill
Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khan's upcoming film, titled "100%", the makers announced on Monday.
Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.
The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video.
"Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series.
"100%" will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.
Khan, known for films such as "Heyy Baby" and two "Housefull" movies, last directed 2014's "Humshakals".
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)