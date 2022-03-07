Last Updated:

Actor John Abraham who is known to pull off any action stunt with utmost ease is all set to leave fans enthralled with the trailer of her upcoming film, Attack.

Actor John Abraham who is known to pull off any action stunt with utmost ease is all set to leave fans enthralled with the trailer of her upcoming film, Attack Part 1. The makers have dropped the gripping trailer of the highly anticipated film after keeping fans on their toes for a long. 

Playing the role of a super-soldier, John leaves no stone unturned to mesmerise fans with his breathtaking action stunts and stupendous acting.  Apart from John, the movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. 
The trailer shows John playing the role of a scientifically enhanced soldier, Arjun who is responsible to protect the nation from the attacks. who sets on a special mission to save the lives of many while combating against the enemies.

John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1 trailer released

Jacqueline is seen playing the role of his lady love in the film while Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely amazing as a special officer who is the brain behind the super-soldier program. Starting from special VFX to John's dangerous high octane action stunts, everything seems to be a spectacular visual treat for the fans. 

After the teaser of the film had left fans hooked, the trailer has just taken that excitement several notches up. There are certain scenes in the trailer that proves how the film will be a tough competition to all those Hollywood action thriller films. Attack-Part 1 will surely prove to be a  blockbuster hit and will draw major footfall to the cinema hall. The film is slated to release theatrically on April 1, 2022.  The gunshots make for the perfect background music for all the action happening on the screen and I don't think anyone else could have justified the role of a super soldier like John does. 

The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by John, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. The film is already being spun into a franchise with Attack: Part 1 releasing in theatres on April 1, 2022.  

IMAGE: Instagram/TheJohnAbraham

