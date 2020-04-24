John Abraham Reveals He Wants To Explore 'horror Space',says 'will Not Do An Adult Comedy'

John Abraham, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, in a recent media interview, revealed that he is keen on doing a horror film. John Abraham, in his long acting career, has never starred in a horror film and he desires to feature in one and explore that space. Meanwhile, in the same interview, he revealed that he would never do an adult comedy. He said that he does not understand the genre and is not comfortable with adult comedy.

Furthermore, in the interview, he shared his experience being an actor turned producer. He revealed that he wants to develop a brand for himself, where audiences can differentiate his roles as an actor, actor-producer, and producer. Reason of which, he acts and produces movies like Batla House and Parmanu, and produces exciting movies like Vicky Donor and Savita Damodar Paranjape. All of the above mentioned movies helped John Abraham establish his name as a reckoning force in the industry. Whereas as an actor John Abraham is willing to dabble into different genres.

John Abraham at his production house's office:

What's next for John Abraham?

On the work front, John Abraham has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will soon be seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga. Thereafter, he has Lakshya Raj Ananad's Attack, Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2, and Mohit Suri's Ek Villan 2 in his kitty. All of the abovementioned projects are stalled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

