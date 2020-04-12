John Abraham's Gym Pictures And Videos That Prove 'no Pain, No Gain'

John Abraham is deemed as one of the finest actors from Bollywood. The stars recently clocked two successful decades in the film industry. John Abraham is a model turned into actor best known for his action and comedy flicks. The Force 2 actor made his huge acting debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Jism (2003) and since then, he has not looked back.

John Abraham has 7.7 million followers on Instagram. He has strongly created his unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge loyal fan base today. Even though the Pagalpanti actor is not active on social media, he has still managed to be an inspiration for all the fitness enthusiasts. Check out some of the best gym photos and videos of John Abraham.

This Instagram post is from John Abraham's recent ad shoot for a fitness brand. In the video, the Parmanu actor is seen performing the battle rope workout session. He captioned the video as, "Very happy & proud to be a part of the healthy energy clan!".

Here, John Abraham stunned in his black gym clothes paired with a black cap. He is seen working out with dumbbells in the video. The Batla House actor shared the video and motivated fans saying, "Back to training. No rest for the wicked !!!!".

In this post, the Dishoom star promoted MMA. He said, "MMA is an exciting sport on the very forefront of fitness and conditioning". In the gym picture, John Abraham is also seen performing MMA. Check out John Abraham's Instagram.

Here's yet another picture of the star to leave you love-struck. Here, John Abraham is flaunting his abs, while performing pull-ups at his gym.

