The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

John Abraham's Gym Pictures And Videos That Prove 'no Pain, No Gain'

Bollywood News

Even though John Abraham is not much active on Instagram, he has still managed to garner a loyal fan base for his workout regime. Check out pics and videos.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Abraham

John Abraham is deemed as one of the finest actors from Bollywood. The stars recently clocked two successful decades in the film industry. John Abraham is a model turned into actor best known for his action and comedy flicks. The Force 2 actor made his huge acting debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Jism (2003) and since then, he has not looked back. 

John Abraham has 7.7 million followers on Instagram. He has strongly created his unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge loyal fan base today. Even though the Pagalpanti actor is not active on social media, he has still managed to be an inspiration for all the fitness enthusiasts. Check out some of the best gym photos and videos of John Abraham. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

This Instagram post is from John Abraham's recent ad shoot for a fitness brand. In the video, the Parmanu actor is seen performing the battle rope workout session. He captioned the video as, "Very happy & proud to be a part of the healthy energy clan!". 

Also Read | John Abraham or Ishaan Khatter | Whose chiseled back is your inspiration?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

Here, John Abraham stunned in his black gym clothes paired with a black cap. He is seen working out with dumbbells in the video. The Batla House actor shared the video and motivated fans saying, "Back to training. No rest for the wicked !!!!". 

Also Read | John Abraham, Prabhas & other stars who are away from social media

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

In this post, the Dishoom star promoted MMA. He said, "MMA is an exciting sport on the very forefront of fitness and conditioning". In the gym picture, John Abraham is also seen performing MMA. Check out John Abraham's Instagram. 

Also Read | John Abraham points out misinformation about pet animals amid COVID outbreak, BMC responds

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

Here's yet another picture of the star to leave you love-struck. Here, John Abraham is flaunting his abs, while performing pull-ups at his gym.

Also Read | John Abraham's self-isolation goal is to get the Hulk physique & THIS is his motivation

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Imran khan
PAK PM'S 'ONE & HALF MEN' STATEMENT
RJD
RJD SHAMES NITISH GOVT
will
BHUTIA ON BECOMING AIFF PREZ
Easter
EASTER ISN'T CANCELLED: QUEEN
COVID-19
WHO CHIEF COMMENDS HEALTH WORKERS
Book My Show
#UNINSTALLBOOKMYSHOW ON TWITTER