Johnny Lever To Make A Gujarati Comeback With The Film 'Jaysuukh Zadpayo'

Johnny Lever has interesting news for his fans as the actor is all set to make a comeback in a Gujarati movie with the upcoming film Jaysuukh Zadpayo. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared the news. He reposted a story that had his face besides the clapperboard that had details about the film. Along with the picture, it was also written, “Johnny Lever all set to make his comeback in Gujarati cinema with 'Jaysuukh Zadpayo'”. Take a look.

The actor was last in the much-acclaimed 2017 Gujarati film titled Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay. The film was helmed by Dharmessh Mehta and also starred Bhavya Gandhi, Manoj Joshi and Ketki Dave in lead roles. The plot revolves around a special bond between father Hasmukhlal Mehta and his son Munjal Mehta, who are separated by a generation gap as Munjal begins college life, and Hasmukhlal's efforts to bridge the gap. Earlier to this, the actor starred in Masti Express and Prem Kaa Game.

Apart from this, Johnny Lever recently posted a don't touch me challenge video to his Instagram account. Johnny Lever's daughter and son can also be seen in it. Through the song, they convey the message of maintaining social distance. The Lever family demonstrated their signature dance moves and expressions. The most recent video from Johnny Lever has received over 500k views and over 3000 comments. The veteran actor also stated that he may participate in the Don't Rush Me challenge in the future. Watch the video below.

Johnny Lever doesn't post a lot of Instagram reel videos. However, Johnny Lever's son and daughter are active users of the social media platform. They've both been sharing a lot of reels on their respective handles. Some of the videos feature a brother-and-sister duo, while others are solo. Here are a few of their videos.

Johnny Lever recently received the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai. The 63-year-old actor was vaccinated against COVID-19 at Mumbai's BKC Vaccination Centre. The actor shared a picture of the same on his social media handle and wrote, “My mother & I took the vaccine yesterday”. Take a look at the post below.

Image source: Johnny Lever Instagram

