Johny Lever Feels Great To Play Carrom Again; Shares Fond Memories Of Playing The Game

On Wednesday, March 30, actor and comedian Johny Lever took to Instagram to share candid moments of himself playing carrom. In the pictures, he is seen focusing on his game, while he reflects on his earlier days playing carrom, which he considers to be one of his favourite games. Johny Lever wrote on Instagram, "#Carrom has been one of my favourite games. Growing up I played with friends but during the 80’s I remember playing with fellow artists, musicians & professional carrom players at my mentor Kalyanji Bhai’s music room between rehearsals. Feels great to play again!"

Take a look at the pictures and see what his followers reacted to his carrom skills in the comments below.

Johny Lever's viral "Don't Touch Me Challenge" video with his kids

Johny Lever recently became viral when he participated in the "Don't Touch Me Challenge", which is a trend that amplifies the message of social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He is seen grooving to the song Don't Touch Me by A-Star, donning hilarious expressions as his children Jamie and Jesse Lever also join in the fun. Johny Lever first stands with his daughter Jamie, before his son Jesse appears on the screen. The trio then breaks into whacky dance moves and their hilarious expressions are a must-watch. The video has received over 653k likes since it was uploaded. Johny Lever wrote on Instagram, "Vaccine lene tak #donttouchmechallenge #firstreel. With my kids @its_jamielever & @jesse_lever" Watch the video here.

Johny Lever receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Johny Lever was one of the most recent Bollywood celebs to receive the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on March 6. He took the jab of the COVID vaccine at the BKC Vaccination Centre in Mumbai. Johny Lever also said that his mother took the vaccine shot alongside him, as he took a picture with a couple of the frontline workers at the facility. Take a look at the pictures here.

On the work front, Johny Lever will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama Cirkus. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. The film is scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. Johny Lever was last seen in David Dhawan's remake of Coolie No 1 (2020) starring Varun Dhawan.

Promo Pic Source: Johny Lever Instagram

