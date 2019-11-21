Joseph Radhik: Celebrity Weddings Captured By The Ace Photographer

Joseph Radhik is an ace photographer who has covered over five celebrity weddings. The photographer is a creative coach and also a Sony Global Imaging Ambassador. According to a men’s fashion magazine, he is also one amongst the top 50 Influential Young Indians. Radhik is known for covering every essence of the wedding and has also covered the weddings of cricket players. Check out some of the celebrity weddings covered by him.

ALSO READ: Decoded: From Outfits To Jewellery, Here's A Breakdown Of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Pre-Wedding Looks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ wedding was one of the most beautiful weddings in the Bollywood industry. Priyanka and Nick wed in a lavish Indian ceremony in the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, and their wedding was covered by Radhik. Check out the wedding picture here.

ALSO READ: Recent Bollywood Weddings: Deepika-Ranveer, Sonam-Anand, Priyanka-Nick

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wed in a private ceremony held in Borgo Finocchieto, Italy. The couple’s wedding was captured by the ace photographer. He mentioned that the wedding was a big fat Indian wedding. Check out the wedding picture here.

Sheethal and Robin Uthappa

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa got married to his significant other in a beautiful ceremony in Banglore. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and were captured by Radhik. The unmissable glow on the faces of the newly married pair was captured to perfection. Check out the wedding picture here.

ALSO READ: Sreelakshmi Sreekumar Wedding: Former Malayalam Bigg Boss Contestant Marries Jijin

Asin and Rahul Sharma

The Ghajini star tied the knot with her Indian Businessman beau in a dreamy ceremony in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai. The wedding was shot by Radhik who had released few shots fresh from the editing room. Asin looked radiant in a lehenga, while her groom looked handsome in a Sherwani. Check out the wedding picture here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Telegu actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in a traditional ceremony. The two are one of the most well-known couples of the industry, whose wedding was captured by the photographer. The traditional ceremony was held in Goa, where the two got married in a Hindu as well as a Christian ceremony. Check out the wedding picture here.

ALSO READ: Wedding Outfits: Here's Some Inspiration From These Bollywood Brides

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.