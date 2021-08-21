'Josh Is Soaring High': Kangana Ranaut Hops Onto Her Next Film 'Tejas', Begins Shooting

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been busy, lately, in fulfilling her professional commitments and completing shooting for her upcoming movies. The actor who will next be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in Tejas has begun shooting after wrapping up shooting for Dhaakad in Budapest. She updated her fans about the same with a picture from the sets, on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut begins shooting for Tejas

In the picture, the Manikarnika star can be seen wearing her uniform as she is indulged in a conversation with her director Sarvesh Mewara. With the photo, Kangana penned a note that showcased her excitement to begin a new schedule of the film that will showcase her as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team. (sic)" As soon as Kangana shared the photo, fans began showering her with good wishes.

The actress is on a roll since she returned from Manali and resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Kangana wrapped up shooting her film Dhaakad and returned to India. She had been shooting in Budapest for the actioner with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta over the past few weeks.

Tejas is helmed by Sarvesh and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from Tejas, the actor has also begun with the pre-production work for her upcoming production film Tiku weds Sheru which will mark her debut as a producer. The film will star actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Kangana shared pictures from the team meeting on Instagram and informed fans that the shooting will begin in November.

Meanwhile, the actor has a list of films lined up to be released this year including Thalaivi, where she will be seen playing the role of former late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad and Emergency in the pipeline. Kangana will also be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in her next untitled film.

(Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram)