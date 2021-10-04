Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher who is known for his versatility in films, is set to begin his 520th film Uunchai. Early today, the actor landed in Kathmandu to commence shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial film. He also recalled an anecdote in the note on Instagram and shared pictures from the film’s muhurat ceremony.

In the note, the Baby actor revealed that Sooraj was Mahesh Bhatt’s assistant in his debut film Saaransh that won the actor huge appreciation from people. Anupam further shared this film is going to be his fourth with the ‘cinema genius’ and he is looking forward to shooting with him after a long time. “Friends! The journey of my 520th film #Uunchai begins. #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to #MaheshBhatt in my 1st film #Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera-shy #Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless @uunchaithemovie! @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @parineetichopra @neena_gupta #Saarika,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

Anupam Kher shares Uunchai muhurat pics as he begins shooting

In one of the pictures, Sooraj can be seen holding the clapperboard as the team begins shooting. The other is a video that showed the clapperboard being kept beside Hanuman Chalisa. The actor previously completed the shooting of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa after spending 70 days in the US. The actor completed the film with other co-stars including Jugal Hansraj and Neena Gupta. Apart from completing the shoot, he even did stage shows Zindagi ka Safar in almost 7 cities in the US.

Apart from Anupam Kher, the upcoming film will also feature Boman Irani in a key role. As per media reports, the movie will star legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, marking the first-time collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Among the other members of the cast include Danny Dengongpa. Reportedly, the story will revolve around a theme of friendship around the four characters. Parineeti Chopra and veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sarika are set to be the female leads of the movie. They were even tagged in Anupam Kher’s post on Instagram.

