Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection, Day 3: Varun, Kiara-starrer Witnesses Jump On Sunday

Raj Mehta's directorial, family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been receiving positive reviews from the fans with the film performing well at the box office. The multi-starrer movie featuring Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead, is showing a rising trend at the box office after witnessing an impressive start on day 1.

After the success of actor Kartik Aaryan's starrer spooky-comedy drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the family entertainer has taken the baton to bring back crowds to theatres in big numbers. After the first day witnessed the business of Rs 9 crores, the weekend looked favourable for the film after it raked in a decent amount.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office collection, day 3

According to Box Office India, the film did pretty well on Sunday as it collected around Rs 14.50 crore net bringing the opening weekend close to Rs 37 crores. Jug Jugg Jeeyo recorded good occupancies in the evening on each of the first three days. Delhi-NCR remains the driving circuit followed by Mumbai and Pune.

Following the film's whopping box office numbers over the weekend, it is very important for such multiplex-driven films to survive during the weekdays by grabbing footfall. The film needs to maintain pace at the box office in order to survive in this cutthroat competitive market, as it is all set to receive tough competition this week, with the release of R Madhavan starrer sci-fi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on July 1.

The film reportedly witnessed a 40% jump on Saturday and earned about Rs 11.80 Cr in India net. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Varun Dhawan-starrer made its debut at the box office in the Top 10 charts internationally. It ranked number 3 in the Gulf, bagged 6th position in Australia, 7th in Canada and USA, and 8th in New Zealand.

Apart from the ensemble cast mentioned above, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The film also marks veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus as she was last seen in Besharam where she starred alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

