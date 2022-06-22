'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' FIRST Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer Hailed As 'laugh Riot'

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is all about family and relationships and is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 24, 2022. Ahead of its release, a few netizens have given their first review of the film, and have hailed it as a 'laugh riot'.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo first review out

An individual took to social media to review the film ahead of its release on the big screen and called it 'super fun'. They also called it a 'laugh riot' and hailed director Raj Mehta for making the entertaining film. They also mentioned that every time Anil Kapoor appears on screen, the audience 'can't help but whistle'. They also mentioned it was great to watch Neetu Kapoor on the big screen after so long. The review read, "You can't miss the super fun film. Take a bow Raj Mehta, you manage to entertain us once again. It's truly a laugh riot, and you strike once again. Can't wait for the world to go to a theatre and just get suberbly entertained after so long. Every time Anil Kapoor sir comes on screen, you can't help but whistle... sir you were just amazing. Neetu Kapoor, it was so so good watching you on screen after so long. Congratulations to the team."

The Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also watched the film ahead of its release and was all-praises for it. He called it an 'amazing film' and mentioned it was a 'treat to watch'. He hailed the 'stellar performances' of the ensemble cast and also loved Raj Mehta's 'fabulous direction'. He wrote, "Watched Jug Jugg Jeeyo last night. What an amazing film, an absolute treat to watch. Outstanding screenplay, stellar performances by the entire cast. And lastly, fablous direction by Raj Mehta. Kudos to the entire team."

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The film has been the talk of the town ahead of its release, epecially with its Nach Punjabaan trend going viral online. It is touted to be a family drama and will mark Neetu Kapoor's return to Bollywood after almost a decade. Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will also be seen taking on pivtoal roles in the film, which is set to release on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn