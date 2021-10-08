'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Prepping For Song Shoot?

Fans of the upcoming film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo have been eagerly waiting for the release. The film directed by Raj Mehta features an ensemble star cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ace choreographer Bosco Martis recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with the entire star cast that hinted at a song shoot.

The new photos showcase Anil, Neetu with Varun, and Kiara at a dance studio and fans feel that they are gearing up for a song shoot. While captioning the post, Bosco wrote, “Some privileges need to be captured.” Kiara also reposted Bosco’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo”. Previously, the team celebrated Raj Mehta's birthday on the sets of the film, and photos of Varun, Kiara, and others from the celebrations had surfaced on social media.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor prepping for dance shoot for 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' film

According to various media reports, actor Elnaaz Norouzi may also be performing a song with Varun in the film. Apart from Varun, Kiara, Neetu and Anil, Maniesh Paul and Prajakte Koli are also a part of the film. In August, Varun Dhawan began the filming of the movie after eight months of wrapping up the Chandigarh schedule. Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the film’s set. “Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #JugJuggJeyo again (sic),” the 34-year-old actor posted then.

Last December, the shooting of the film was briefly halted after Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had tested positive for COVID-19. In this film, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is set to make her comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was last seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor has interesting projects lined up that include Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. Recently, he made headlines for the song Vighnaharta from Antim starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

IMAGE: Instagram/@BoscoMartis