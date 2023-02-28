When Sabyasachi Lehengas Weren't The Norm: Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur's 90s Wedding Recalled

TV host Mini Mathur recently took to social media and posted throwback pictures from her wedding with Bollywood director Kabir Khan. She posted the pictures on the 25th anniversary of her wedding with the director. She also wrote a lengthy and heartfelt caption for the pictures.

Mini Mathur said in the caption that the pictures are from “a quarter century ago,” when Sabyasachi designer clothes, social media promotion, lavish destination pictures and “bridal entry music” were not part of a wedding. She added that the event was spent entirely with the bride and groom’s family and friends.

"But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends. That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!"

Mathur received the jewellery from her grandmother, while her friend did the make-up, she said. In the first picture, Mini is seen wearing a red suit while Kabir wore a velvet suit. In another picture, the pair appear on the floor, happily dancing together as Kabir Khan is looking at Mini.

Celebrities comment on the Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur love story

Many stars such as Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi, and Dia Mirza took to the comments. While both Huma Qureshi and Katrina Kaif showed love with red heart emojis, Dia Mirza wished the pair a happy anniversary. Director Tahira Kashyap wrote. "So precious, congratulations you guys!"

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan tied the knot back in 1998, and share children Vivaan and Sairah Khan together.