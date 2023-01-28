Kabir Khan On Casting Kartik Aryan In Next Film: 'Most Exciting Actor In The Horizon'

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan will work together in the director's next film under the Sajid Nadiadwala banner. Kabir Khan recently opened up about why he chose the young actor to star in his next project. “I always go for people’s energy and Kartik is one of the most exciting actors today on the horizon. I met him with an open mind….I said let’s discuss some ideas, I will tell you what I’m doing and you tell me what kind of work you like doing," Khan told Bollywood Hungama.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' director further said, "At that point in time, I had not locked in on a script…I was working on a couple of ideas. So we met for dinner, which we both probably thought would last an hour but it turned out to be more than 3 hours. And I really liked his energy, I really liked his passion for films and I really liked the fact that he wanted to do different films and not be stuck in one particular genre… And from there it really all began, I shared the story with him; and it resonated with him.”

Khan said Kartik doing 'Freddy' just after the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' showed his hunger and greed. Actors usually go into a comfort zone the moment they hit success but Kartik wanted to try different things and that was a refreshing element.

Kabir Khan further revealed that Kartik Aryan will be essaying a role the audience has not seen him play before.

Film on 'a fascinating true event'

In July last year, Kabir Khan announced he would be working with Kartik Aryan. He posted on Instagram that his film with Kartik Aryan will be based on a 'fascinating true event' and that production will start in 2023.

Kartik Aryan is currently promoting his film 'Shehzada' also starring Kriti Sanon. The actor will be seen next in Sameer Vidwans's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani.