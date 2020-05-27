Kajal Aggarwal's Love For Her Nephew Is Unconditional; Check Theses Posts

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian Film Industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films. Just like us, she also is at home these days practicing social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. She is very active on her social media. She is very close to her nephew and usually shares a lot of pictures with her nephew, Ishaan Valecha. Here is are some of the posts that you must see.

Kajal Aggarwal with her nephew

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram on March 12, 2020, and shared a picture with Ishaan Valecha where she is seen celebrating Holi. She captioned the picture and wrote "Mere color, unspoiled by meaning, and unallied with definite form, can speak to the soul in a thousand different ways. ~Oscar Wilde Can you hear it? #holihai". Take a look at the post here.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram on February 8, 2020, and shared a pic with her nephew as they both were at the launch party of Kajal's wax statue. She captioned the video and wrote "My favourite moment with my favourite person! #ishaanvalecha 😍 #mylittlebigman". Take a look at the post here.

In the Diwali of 2019, Kajal Aggarwal shared a video where she is holding her nephew. Her nephew is seen lighting candles in the video. She captioned the picture and wrote "As the Diwali festival begins, let’s spread the light of brighter and greater ideas, let’s be enlightened and enlighten others. Have a great Diwali week, strengthen the bonds with family and friends and stay blessed forever." Take a look at it here.

On Ishaan Valecha's second birthday, Kajal shared a few pictures and wished the little boy. In the caption of both the posts, she shared a message for her nephew. In the first post, her nephew was seen sitting on a bag as she captioned the post and wrote "Happiest birthday to my little munchkin, this little boy who teaches me the meaning of unconditional love, everyday! I love you so much #ishaanvalecha my heart could burst. #ishaans2nd 🎂❤️". After this, she shared another picture where Ishaan is seen playing with a bubble gun. Take a look at the posts here.

Kajal Aggarwal also shared pics of Ishaan dressed as Krishan on the occasion of Krishan Janmashtami. She captioned the post and wrote "माखन चोर नन्द किशोर, बांधी जिसने प्रीत की डोर. हरे कृष्ण हरे मुरारी, पूजती जिन्हें दुनिया सारी, आओ उनके गुण गाएं सब मिल के जन्माष्टमी मनाये. 🦚🐮😍 Hare Krishna 🙏🏻 #ishaanvalecha #mychotakrishna". Take a look at the post here.

