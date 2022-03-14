Kajal Aggarwal Slays In Quirky T-shirt Looking Summer-ready In Maternity Photoshoot; See

Admired for both her acting and sartorial skills, South diva Kajal Aggarwal has the ability to effortlessly carry off a range of looks. From athleisure-inspired airport outfits to glam red carpet ensembles and breezy gowns, the actor never fails to top trending fashion charts with her eye-catching ensembles. Kajal Aggarwal is soon going to embrace motherhood and the star is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her maternity fashion picks in her latest photoshoots.

Trust Kajal Aggarwal to show how to be summer-ready

On Monday morning, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share yet another peppy look from her maternity photoshoot. In the new photos, the Singham actor slays in a quirky printed t-shirt which is paired with matching comfy trousers. Hair tied in a sleek bun accentuated her beauty, meanwhile, orange statement heels broke the monotony of her look. Red bold lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her latest look which is an apt pick for Summer. Take a look at it below:

Lately, Kajal Aggarwal had been using social media to flaunt her maternity wardrobe. Be it the all-black gown look or peppy shoot with her pet dog, Kajal Aggarwal's maternity shoot has created a massive buzz online.

On the occasion of New Year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu finally confirmed their pregnancy rumours in a romantic post. While making the announcement, Kajal shared, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts. (sic)"

Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls who body-shamed her

Meanwhile, the star has also been highlighting her issue with gaining weight amid pregnancy. In a previous post, Aggarwal slammed all the trolls who had been body-shaming her. Posting a gleeful photo of herself, the actor penned a lengthy heartfelt note preaching her followers to be kind.

She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages/memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK. (sic)” Read the entire note in the post below:

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial