Kajol's #ThrowbackThursday Will Make You Believe That Classics Never Get Old; See Post

Bollywood actor Kajol recently took to her social media to remind her fans that classics never get old. The Tanhaji actor shared an old picture of herself and hopped on to the wagon of #ThrowbackThursday. She keeps her throwback Thursday game strong as she often posts flashback pictures of her from the past. For this one, the actor took a trip down the memory lane dug out an old picture of herself. Take a look at Kajol's photos.

Kajol posts a throwback picture, says classic never get old

The photograph is clicked by the late photographer, Gautam Rajadhyaksha. Kajol has also tagged the make-up artist Mickey Contractor in her caption. Using the hashtags #throwbackthursday #blackandwhite and #gautam, she captioned the picture, "Classics Never Gets Old".

The actor looks absolutely beautiful as she poses for the camera dressed in an abstract black and white print. The top has a one-shoulder drop design while she flaunts her wavy hair in the picture. Judging by the picture, it seems like Kajol dug out this one from one of her nineties shoot.

Kajol's throwback game only seems to be getting stronger and stronger with every post. Be it still from her films, BTS from shoots or her pictures from old photoshoots, she manages to win hearts every time. In one of her pictures, the actor is seen dressed in a light pink suit with her tied up in a ponytail. She is happily engrossed in a book.

In this throwback picture, the actor is seen sitting on a stool and all caught up in reading a book. The shot seems to be clicked in between a film shoot. She is seen dressed in a white button-down shirt and a pair of blue jeans. Tied up in a ponytail, her hair has been accessorised with a pink head-scarf.

