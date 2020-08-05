Did You Know Kajol's Father Didn't Talk To Her For Days When She Decided To Marry Ajay?

Actor Kajol is celebrating her birthday today, August 5. On the occasion of Kajol's birthday, here’s an interesting story about the actor. Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kajol opened up about how she met Ajay Devgn and why her father didn’t talk to her when she decided to marry Ajay Devgn. Kajol met Ajay Devgn on the sets of Hulchul in 1995.

Talking about their first meet, Kajol said that when she visited the sets of Hulchul and asked about her hero, someone pointed at Ajay Devgn and she went on to meet him after gossiping about him for ten minutes. She further stated that they began talking on set and became friends.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were in relationship with other people at that time but they soon broke up with their partners. Kajol said that their relationship went on from hand-holding to a lot more before they even knew about it. They used to go for dinners and so many drives. She informed that Ajay used to live in Juhu and she used to stay in South Bombay, so half of their relationship was in the car. Adding to that, Kajol said that her friends warned her as he had quite a reputation, but he was different from her and that’s all she knew about him.

Talking about their marriage, Kajol said that Ajay’s father was on-board but her father didn’t talk to her for 4-days. She added that her father wanted her to focus on her career, but he eventually came around. Furthermore, Kajol also informed that there was no proposal as they just knew that they wanted to spend their lives together. Ajay Devgn and Kajol had a low-key wedding at their residence on February 24, 1999. They have two children together – a daughter named Nyssa and a son named Yug.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the Abhishek Dudhaiya-directed Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also be seen in Amit Ravindrenath Sharma’s sports drama, Maidaan. Ajay Devgn also has a role in the highly anticipated SS Rajamouli starrer RRR. He will also be having a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite husband Ajay Devgn. The film was a roaring success and was loved by the audience and critics alike. The audience especially loved the chemistry between Ajay and Kajol on screen and therefore the couple received tremendous praise. Kajol was also seen in Devi, a short film, for which she garnered tremendous praise from fans and critics.

