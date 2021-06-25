Kalki Koechlin Shares Picture Of Her 'babies' Admiring The Clear Blue Sky; See Post

Actor Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram on Friday, June 25, 2021, to share an adorable post that is truly unmissable. The actor shared a picture of her beau Guy Hershberg and her baby girl under the clear blue sky and also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her respective Instagram handle, Kalki Koechlin shared a lovely picture of her beau and daughter that is too cute to miss. In the picture, Guy Hershberg can be seen with the little one admiring the clear blue sky and the sea. He wore a black t-shirt and green pants, baby Kalki donned a light coloured outfit. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “My babies #jaans #jaffa #clearskies”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were happy seeing this picture, while some could not stop gushing over it. One of the users wrote, “this is beautiful”. Another user wrote, “aww. Can this get any cuter”. Some users also commented with heart-struck, fire and heart emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Kalki Koechlin recently shared a throwback travel photo on Instagram. Kalki posted a photo of herself surfing in Goa with the caption, "March 2021." I miss that sensation.” In the photo, the actor can be seen smiling while wearing a bright orange t-shirt and swimming shorts. Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki's Made In Heaven co-star, commented that she had wanted to surf for a long time. Hrithik Roshan, another co-star of Kalki's from her hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, also commented. “So cool!” he wrote. Take a look at the post.

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram is filled with photos of her at the beach with her daughter and boyfriend, Guy Hershberg. She described seeing the sea as a "introduction to the grand things in life" in one of her beach photos with her daughter. The young mother enjoys taking her little princess to all types of water bodies, and there are numerous photos of Kalki Koechlin with her daughter in lakes and ponds proving that they're both water babies!

